Police: Falmouth residents find ‘heavily intoxicated’ man sleeping on their couch

FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A man who police say was heavily intoxicated when he was found sleeping on a couch at a stranger’s house in Falmouth is now facing a breaking and entering charge.

Officers responding to a report of an unconscious man inside a home on Beccles Road spoke with the homeowner who said they found a “heavily intoxicated” 20-year-old who said he thought he was at his aunt’s house, according to Falmouth police.

The man, whose name was not released, was placed into protective custody.

He will be summonsed to court on charges of breaking and entering for a misdemeanor – trespassing.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)