BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating an assault near Faneuil Hall late Friday night that left a victim hospitalized with what were considered life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported assault and battery in progress near the intersection of North and Union streets around 11 p.m. found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to Boston police.

No arrests have been made.

No additional information was immediately available.

