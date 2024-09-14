BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating an assault near Faneuil Hall late Friday night that left a victim hospitalized with what were considered life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported assault and battery in progress near the intersection of North and Union streets around 11 p.m. found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to Boston police.

No arrests have been made.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

