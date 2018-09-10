Police: Faneuil Hall kidnapping suspect offered parents money to ‘buy’ their daughter, tried to drag her away

BOSTON (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man accused of trying to kidnap a 13-year-old girl after offering her parents cash to “buy” their daughter near Faneuil Hall Sunday afternoon is expected to face an attempted kidnapping charge on Monday, police said.

Officers responding to a reported attempted kidnapping about 4:41 p.m. in the area of North and Congress streets were told that a man, later identified as Alfred Patterson, 20, of Raymond, approached the girl and offered her parents a “bundle of cash” to “buy” her before grabbing her by her arm and attempting to drag her away, according to Boston police.

Police say the girl’s father intervened, causing Patterson to run away on foot.

He was later arrested in the area of 260 Washington St. and arrested without incident.

He was later positively identified by both the victim and her parents, police said.

Patterson is expected to be arraigned Monday in Boston Municipal Court on charges of enticement of a child under 16 and attempted kidnapping of a child.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.

A Boston police report says the girl’s parents were there – Patterson allegedly told her Dad: “I’m rich. How much to take her out?” He offered to “buy” the victim for a “bundle of cash.” — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) September 10, 2018

20 year old suspect from Raymond NH about to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court for attempted kidnapping at Faneuil Hall yesterday… he allegedly tried to grab a 13 year old girl and get away. Alfred Patterson allegedly offered to pay for the girl. pic.twitter.com/PnRlr8MVPQ — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) September 10, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)