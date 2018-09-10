Police: Faneuil Hall kidnapping suspect offered parents money to ‘buy’ their daughter

BOSTON (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man accused of trying to kidnap a 13-year-old girl after offering her parents cash to “buy” their daughter near Faneuil Hall Sunday afternoon was arraigned Monday on several charges, including attempted kidnapping.

Officers responding to a reported attempted kidnapping about 4:40 p.m. in the area of North and Congress streets were told that a man, later identified as Alfred “Max” Patterson, 20, of Raymond, approached the girl and offered her parents a “bundle of cash” to “buy” her before grabbing her by her arm and attempting to drag her away, according to Boston police.

When the victim’s mother later denied Patterson access to her daughter’s Instagram account, he allegedly said: “I’m rich though.”

The girl’s father grew angry and threatened to beat Patterson up, causing him to run away on foot, according to police. He was later found in the area of 260 Washington St. and arrested without incident.

Patterson was positively identified by both the victim and her parents, police said.

Prosecutors say Patterson was carrying $11,000 in cash when he was arrested.

“The defendant did brandish a large amount of money to the parents,” prosecutor Brian Spring said.

In court, Patterson’s attorney said he lives with his parents and has some “cognitive issues.” He also suggested Patterson may not have known the victim was underage.

A friend of the suspect, who was present while the incident unfolded, told 7News that Patterson never touched the victim.

“He didn’t touch the girl at all,” the friend said. “I swear on anything.”

The friend, who asked to remain anonymous, claims Patterson was just fooling around.

“He just went up to the mother and said ‘can I get your daughter’s Instagram,’” he said. “The mother said no. Max goes ‘I’m a very wealthy man just playing around.’”

Patterson, whose family owns a paving business, is charged with enticement of a child under 16, attempted kidnapping of a child and a providing police with false identification.

He was ordered held on $7,500 bail, to stay out of Massachusetts and refrain from making contact with the victim.

He is due back in court on Sept. 26.

