Police: Fare evader hurled racial epithets, threw rock at MBTA bus driver

DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A 21-year-old Dedham man who attempted to board an MBTA bus without paying is facing assault charges after authorities say he hurled a slew of racial epithets at the driver before throwing a rock at him.

Officers responding to the Mattapan Station on Saturday night for a report of a man who attempted to board a bus without paying learned Daniel Moreno had verbally assaulted the driver because he was told he had to pay, according to the Transit Police Department.

After shouting racist names and threats at the driver, Moreno allegedly whipped a rock that struck the driver in the torso, police said.

The driver was not seriously injured.

Moreno was arrested Wednesday and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

