Police: Fatal crash causing miles-long backup on I-495 in Milford

MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A fatal crash on Interstate 495 northbound in Milford is tying up the morning commute.

State troopers responded to a reported crash near exit 20 about 6:45 a.m., according to state police.

Although the off-ramp to exit 20 is still partially open, the crash caused a reported six-mile backup.

No additional information was immediately released.

