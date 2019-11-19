Police: Fatal crash causing miles-long backup on I-495 in Milford

MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A fatal crash on Interstate 495 northbound in Milford is tying up the morning commute.

State troopers responded to a reported crash near exit 20 about 6:45 a.m., according to state police.

Although the off-ramp to exit 20 is still partially open, the crash caused a reported six-mile backup.

No additional information was immediately released.

#MAtraffic update: Crash is confirmed a fatal crash. Crash reconstruction still underway, I-495 NB off-ramp to x.20 (Rte 85) in #Milford is still partially open. Backup approximately 6 miles leading up to Exit 20. More info will be released when available. https://t.co/9cDSW7QW2V — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) November 19, 2019

