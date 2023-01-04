CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Law officials in Cambridge say a man was shot by a police officer and later died of his injuries after police were called to the city’s Cambridgeport neighborhood.

Police closed several streets in the area of Chestnut and Sidney streets Wednesday afternoon as part of what was initially called a response to a man allegedly “armed with a machete in apparent distress,” by the department.

“A Cambridge Police Officer shot an adult male, who preliminary information suggests, was in possession of a machete,” department officials said in a statement. “The male was immediately rendered medical aid by officers until EMS arrived on-scene. He was then transported to a local hospital, where died from his injuries.”

Members of the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office could be seen arriving in the area around 2 p.m. as an investigation got underway.

Details on what exactly led up to the shooting have not yet been released, though police told 7NEWS the adult male had apparently cut himself with glass at some point before he was initially located.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)