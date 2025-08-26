DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston police officers fatally shot a dog that viciously attacked a woman in Dorchester on Monday and left at least two people with bite wounds, according to police.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a woman being mauled by a dog on Howe Terrace say they were initially able to help the woman because the dog was actively attacking her.

When they attempted to distract the animal, police say it turned on them and went on the attack.

That’s when two officers opened fire and fatally shot the dog.

The woman was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

Nearby residents say they heard eight to ten gunshots being fired.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the attack, and how the dog got out in the first place.

