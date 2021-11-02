(WHDH) — A father who allegedly abducted his daughter’s boyfriend and beat him to death with a cinder block after learning he may have sold her into sex trafficking has been arrested on a charge of first-degree murder.

John Eisenman, 60, was arrested Friday in Spokane, Washington, after the body of a 19-year-old man was found in the trunk of a vehicle that he had abandoned in November 2020, the Spokane Police Department said.

In October 2020, Eisenman learned that his daughter was allegedly sold to a sex-trafficking organization in the Seattle area and that her boyfriend may have been the one responsible for her sale, according to police.

Shortly after Eisenman was able to track down his daughter and rescue her, police say he abducted her boyfriend, tied him up, hit him in the head with a cinder block, and then stabbed him repeatedly.

Police say Eisenman then drove the victim to a remote area in North Spokane County after the alleged murder and abandoned the car with the victim’s body still inside the trunk.

A person who police say had no knowledge of the body drove the car to Everett last month, where people rummaging through the vehicle discovered the human remains.

Eisenman has no recent criminal history and was not known to be violent, police added.

An investigation remains ongoing.

