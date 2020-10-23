LITTLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - A father and a son from Maine are facing charges after being found with more than 10 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop in Littleton, Massachusetts on Thursday, police said.

A 29-year-old man from Brewer, Maine and a 49-year-old man from Hampden, Maine were each issued a summons to court on charges of possession of a Class D drug — marijuana, and possession of a Class D drug with intent to distribute — marijuana, according to Littleton police.

Officers pulled over a white 2011 Ford Transit van near Archers Mobil Gas Station on King Street around 5:30 p.m. after determining that the registration on the vehicle had reportedly been revoked for insurance purposes.

While speaking with the driver, identified as the 29-year-old man, officers say they smelled strong odor of marijuana. The 49-year-old man was a passenger in the vehicle.

Officers searched the van and seized nine storage bags of marijuana, containing more than 10 pounds total; 40 distillates (cannabis extract), 20 packages of pre-rolled marijuana joints, and eight bottles of marijuana-infused drinks, police said.

The owner of the van lent to the two men received a summons for allowing the operation of an uninsured vehicle.

