Police: Fatigued driver crashes tractor trailer through median on I-95 in N.H.

NORTH HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - A truck driver is facing negligent driving charges after his tractor trailer crashed through the center median on I-95 in New Hampshire Wednesday, state police said.

A trooper patrolling on I-95 north in North Hampton at 1:30 a.m. found a trailer had crashed through the center median and into a snow bank, police said. After investigation, troopers determined the truck had been traveling soutbound when the driver lost control due to fatigue, going through the median into the northbound lane before steering bank into the embankment, causing the cargo to dislodge and rupture the trailer walls.

James Maroulis, 60, of Poughkeepsie, New York, was charged with negligent driving.

