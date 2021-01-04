SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - A convicted felon is set to face a judge Monday after being found with a machete and other knives in Salem, New Hampshire early Friday morning, police said.

Officers responding to a report of an intoxicated man with a samurai sword in the area of Shadow Lake Road just before 4 a.m. found 56-year-old George Deveau, of Aransas Pass, Texas, in possession of numerous knives, including a machete, according to Salem police.

He repeatedly refused verbal commands from the officers to move away from the knives he threw on the ground, police said.

Deveau was ultimately struck with a bean bag to force compliance before being arrested, police added.

He is slated to be arraigned in Rockingham Superior Court on charges of felon in possession of a deadly weapon — machete, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

