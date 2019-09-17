Police: Fentanyl exposure caused baby’s death, mom charged

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — The Bangor, Maine, Police Department says a baby’s death nearly a year ago was caused by fentanyl, leading to charges against the mother.

Police said 33-year-old Kimberly Nelligan, of Bangor, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of endangering the welfare of a child. She also faces a misdemeanor drug charge.

Police have been investigating since Nelligan’s 1-year-old child died on Oct. 19, 2018. Detectives say the state medical examiner’s office determined that the cause of death was probable toxic effects of fentanyl, a powerful painkiller.

Nelligan was taken to the Penobscot County Jail, where she is currently being held without bail. It wasn’t immediately known if she had an attorney.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)