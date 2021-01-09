Police: Fentanyl, stolen scooter turn up in Roslindale arrest

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man is facing a drug trafficking charge after police say they found fentanyl while executing a search warrant in Roslindale on Friday.

Jason Martinez, 26, of Roslindale was taken into custody after 66 grams of fentanyl, a scale, cash and four cellphones turned up while police were executing a search warrant in the area of Belgrade Avenue and Pinehurst Street, officials said.

A stolen scooter was also recovered by the Boston Police Auto Theft Task Force, according to officials.

Martinez is being charged with trafficking more than 10 grams of fentanyl and is expected to be arraigned in West Roxbury District Court at a later date.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)