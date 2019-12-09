Police: Fentanyl trafficker nabbed following violent struggle outside Beth Israel-Deaconess Medical Center

BOSTON (WHDH) - An alleged fentanyl trafficker was arrested after engaging state police officers in a violent struggle outside Beth Israel-Deaconess Medical Center in Boston Monday night.

Just before 7:30 p.m. members of the Massachusetts State Police Gang Unit attempted to stop a vehicle in the area of Route 9 in Boston but, the suspect fled from the scene leading police on a brief chase, according to a release issued by the department.

Troopers caught up with the man inside the Beth Israel parking garage on Longwood Avenue and attempted to take him into custody.

That is when the suspect, whose name has not been released, allegedly began to attack the officers in an attempt to avoid capture.

Police said he was eventually subdued and is facing several charges including, fentanyl trafficking, assault and battery on a police officer and various motor vehicle offenses.

No futher information has been made available at this time.

