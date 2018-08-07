Police: Fiery crash shuts down Route 93 northbound in Quincy

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A fiery car crash has forced state police to shut down a section of Route 93 northbound in Quincy.

The crash and subsequent vehicle fire closed Route 93 north between Exit 8 and Exit 9 around 3 p.m., according to a post on the state police Twitter page.

One travel lane and the HOV lane have also been closed on the southbound side of the highway for fire apparatus.

#MAtraffic Rte 93 N/B in #Quincy closed between x8 and x9 due to car fire following crash. Rte 93 S/B, 1 lane and HOV closed for fire apparatus. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) August 7, 2018

