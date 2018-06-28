Police: Fight between teen girls triggers wild melee in Worcester

WORCESTER (WHDH) - Five people were arrested in Worcester Tuesday night when a fistfight between two teens at a nearby park triggered a massive disturbance involving dozens of combatants that prompted an officer to pull out his service weapon when a girl armed herself with a knife, police said.

A Worcester police officer patroling Pleasant Street about 5:15 p.m. spotted 19-year-old Davie Harmon standing in the middle of the street in an aggressive fighting stance while yelling at Gwendolyn Adams, 32, according to a release issued Wednesday. After pulling over and pushing Harmon against a pickup truck, the officer said the scene “quickly became chaotic.”

“There were numerous people gathering now yelling and screaming at each other. The officer called for backup as he was alone and becoming surrounded,” police wrote in a release. “While trying to keep the original combatants separated, the officer could now hear other physical altercations taking place behind him.”

While working to disperse the crowd after sitting Harmon down on the sidewalk, police say Adams charged at him, prompting Harmon to repeatedly punch her in the face. As he was trying to regain control of Adams, the officer said he heard someone in the crowd shout, “She has a knife, she’s going to stab her,” and saw a 16-year-old girl with a knife raised above her head.

The officer said he pulled out his service weapon, ordered the girl to drop the knife, and placed her under arrest.

“Meanwhile, this was all happening in a very short time frame and the officer was still alone,” the release read. “Multiple police units were now closing in on the disturbance.”

As he struggled with the 16-year-old girl, the officer said he saw Adams and another woman, later identified as Christina Harvey, 38, arm themselves with a pair of brake rotors they took from the back of a nearby pickup truck and throw them at a group of people standing in a doorway. While waiting for backup, the officer said he was pushed by Ianna Harvey, 21.

“Some officers estimate that 50 people were in the street arguing and fighting while about the same were standing around watching and filming the disturbance with their cellphones,” police wrote. “Officers now quickly restored order.”

The knife and brake rotors were recovered and held as evidence.

While interviewing witnesses, police say they learned the incident appeared to be the result of an earlier fight between two 16-year-old girls at a nearby playground.

Harmon was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and disturbing the peace; Christina Harvey was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct; Ianna Harvey was charged with assault and battery on a police officer, assault on ambulance personnel, and disorderly conduct; Adams was charged with assault and battery, assault with a dangerous weapon, and disorderly conduct; and the 16-year-old girl was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon.

The four adults were arraigned Wednesday in Worcester County District Court. The juvenile will be arraigned at a later date.

