WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have located a 12-year-old boy who went missing from a youth program in Worcester.

Javion Saez, who went missing from the youth program on Blackstone River Road, has been found safe, Worcester police said in a tweet on Wednesday afternoon.

There were no additional details immediately available.

UPDATE: Javion was located and is safe. Thank you for your assistance. — Worcester PD (@WorcesterPD) October 13, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)