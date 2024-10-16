NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Police found a man dead at a home in Nashua, N.H. while responding to a report of an assault Tuesday night, according to the Nashua Police Department.

At around 11:30 p.m., officers responded to 76 Kinsley St. for a report of an assault, police said in a statement. When they arrived on scene, officers found a 58-year-old man dead, authorities said.

An autopsy for the man is slated to take place Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

No arrests have been made as of noon. However, officials said there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Nashua Police Department, and they can do so anonymously at 603-589-1665.

