BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut boy who suffered serious burns while with other neighborhood children was not the target of a deliberate attack, police said Friday.

An investigation, which included a review of video that captured the April 24 incident, determined that four children were playing with fire and gasoline in the backyard of a Bridgeport home before the 6-year-old caught fire, suffering serious burns to his face and arms.

“There is nothing on the video portraying any of the children deliberately injuring the other,” police said in a statement.

The family of Dominick Krankall had claimed the boy had been a target of bullying and that another child purposely threw a lit tennis ball that had been soaked in gasoline.

Krankall left the hospital in May. He was escorted by first responders from around the state who held a parade for him.

