SANDWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police found a body inside a burned car on Cape Cod Monday morning, according to the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s office.

Authorities received a 911 call reporting a car fire in a wooded area off Quaker Meeting House Road in Sandwich, the office said in a statement.

When police arrived at the scene, they discovered human remains inside the vehicle, the DA’s office said.

According to the DA, there is no threat to the public. An investigation is ongoing.

