Police find body of missing Hull man

HULL, MASS. (WHDH) - The body of a Hull man who was reported missing since November was found over the weekend in a wooded area, police said.

Michel Jean Benjamin, 65, was found in a densely wooded area off Dellawanda Road on Sunday by a boy walking a dog, according to Hull Police Chief John Dunn.

His body was taken into the custody of the State Medical Examiner’s Office, which will determine his cause of death.

A preliminary investigation suggests the death was not suspicious.

