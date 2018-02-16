Police find burned body in Chelsea

CHELSEA, MA (WHDH) — Police said they found a burned body in Chelsea Thursday.

The body was found in an area between Route One and Route 16 by Webster Avenue.

Crews discovered the body after being called to the area for a brush fire.

Police believe it is a man’s body and said the body was found in an area frequented by homeless people.

Massachusetts State Police along with Chelsea police are investigating.

