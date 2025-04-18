FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police found hundreds of nails on several Falmouth roads early Friday morning, including some positioned under vehicle tires, police said.

At around 2 p.m., an officer patrolling John Parker Road discovered multiple nails lined up on the street, sticking upward, according to the Falmouth Police Department.

Officers looked around and discovered hundreds more nails on Clark Street, Old Barnstable Road, Prince Henry Drive, and in residents’ driveways, police said.

Police said they collected 478 nails in total, with the help of the Falmouth Department of Public Works.

Anyone with information or relevant security camera footage is asked to contact Officer Cooper Chapman at 774-255-4527, Ext. 4626.

