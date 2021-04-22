Police find Nintendo Switch in park, beat high scores before returning it to owners

(WHDH) — Police officers in possession of a missing Nintendo Switch decided to have some fun before returning the gaming device to its rightful owners.

Someone found the Switch in North Canyon Park in Bountiful, Utah, and turned it in, according to the Bountiful Police Department.

“I’ve beaten all your high scores and spent all your gold coins and I’m bored now so you can come pick it up,” police said in a Facebook post addressed to Mason and Ali.

The department joked that another officer picked up the Switch, leveled up, and earned back a few gold coins.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)