A Brentwood, New Hampshire police officer poses with a shark Wednesday.

BRENTWOOD, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Brentwood, New Hampshire made an unusual find Wednesday.

Officers patrolling the area of 48 Pine Road spotted two dead dogfish sharks in the middle of the roadway.

Police believe the sharks had been previously caught and discarded or somehow fell from a vehicle.

