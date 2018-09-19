Police find suspicious, possibly incendiary items when investigating death in Billerica

BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - Billerica police located several suspicious items thought to be of an incendiary nature when responding to a medical emergency that resulted in a death Wednesday, according to police.

Officers responded to the area of Dickerson Road about 10:54 a.m. for a medical emergency.

Police said the emergency resulted in the death of a person, and they discovered the suspicious items and notified the Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad.

The State Police, along with Billerica police, fire, and EMS removed the items, according to police.

Police say there is no public safety issue regarding this incident, which remains under investigation.

