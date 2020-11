BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have found a woman who went missing in Burlington Friday night, officials said.

The 62-year-old woman walked away from her home on Northeastern Avenue, officials said.

She was found uninjured in the area of Center School at 3 p.m. Saturday, according to police.

