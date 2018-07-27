Police: Fire alarm led to discovery of 85 pounds of marijuana, 1,000 grams of cocaine in Stoughton

STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Stoughton police are searching for an alleged drug trafficker after a fire alarm at his house on Thursday led to the discovery of more than 50 pounds of marijuana and more than 1,000 grams of cocaine, officials said.

Stoughton firefighters responding to an alarm activation on Rosewood Drive spoke with a maintenance staffer who said they had just accessed 31-year-old Peter Khang’s second-floor apartment through a window and found a large quantity of marijuana in the room they entered, according to a post on the Stoughton Police Department’s Facebook page.

After applying for an receiving a search warrant for the home, state troopers say they found more than 85 pounds of marijuana, more than 1,000 grams of cocaine, and a spring-loaded knife inside his home.

A warrant has been issued for Khang’s arrest on charges of trafficking in marijuana greater than 50 pounds, trafficking in cocaine greater than 200 grams, and possession of a dangerous weapon, according to police.

