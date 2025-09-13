CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - The Chelsea Police Department, in partnership with the Chelsea Fire Department, EMS, and numerous regional public safety partners, conducted a full-scale Active Shooter/Hostile Event Response (ASHER) training exercise on Saturday to ensure emergency crews are prepared for a real-life scenario.

The exercise took place at the Burke School Complex and the Home Depot parking lot. Participating agencies included the Massachusetts State Police, Revere Police, Everett Police, Winthrop Police, Everett Fire, Revere Fire, Winthrop Fire, Cataldo Ambulance, Chelsea Office of Emergency Management (OEM), Federal Air Marshal Service (FAMS), Metro North Regional Emergency Communications Center (MNRECC), Chelsea Public Schools and other regional partners.

“This training is critical to ensuring that all of our public safety agencies are fully prepared to respond swiftly and effectively in the event of a real emergency,” said Chief Keith Houghton of the Chelsea Police Department. “By working together in a realistic training environment, we are better equipped to protect our community should such an incident ever occur.”

