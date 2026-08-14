WESTFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Westford police and fire departments responded to an industrial accident Friday afternoon after a man was injured by a piece of equipment.

Westford police said the accident took place at 540 Groton Road and a technical rescue was required.

Several mutual aid partners were called to the scene.

The extent of the man’s injuries is unknown at this time.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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