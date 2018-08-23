WOODSTOCK, Vt. (AP) — Officials say the fire that burned down a pizzeria in Vermont and displaced a family was intentional.

Workers at the Vermont Forensic Laboratory recently examined debris samples taken from the building that housed Woodstock’s Pi Brick Oven Trattoria, the Vermont Standard newspaper, and the artist’s gallery Collective. The Valley News reports the debris tested positive for accelerants used to increase the spread of fire.

Vermont State Police Fire Investigator Steven Otis says the July 16 fire is now classified as purposefully set. He did not specify what type of accelerant was found within the material, but did say that laboratory workers are continuing to process evidence.

The fire, which caused an estimated $1 million in damage, is believed to have started in a first-floor office space of the pizzeria.

