Police: Firefighter drunkenly crashed fire truck into station

MORETOWN, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont firefighter has been charged with driving while intoxicated after crashing a fire truck into the station.

The Times Argus reports that 21-year-old Brandan Abare, of Warren, was cited for driving under the influence Friday night. Police say he was returning from a call when he backed into the station in Moretown, and was showing signs of intoxication.

A phone number could not be found for Abare on Monday. He is due in court Nov. 21.

