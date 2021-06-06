WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Ballplayers, firefighters, and fellow officers reached out on Sunday to honor Worcester officer Enmanuel Familia and support his family after he died while trying to rescue a drowning teenager Friday.

Familia, who had worked for the department for five years, left behind a wife and two children. More than 100 fellow officers attended his son’s Little League playoff game Sunday afternoon, and the Familia family threw out the ceremonial first pitch at the day’s Woosox game.

And in Auburn, firefighters stopped by a local lemonade stand that was raising money for Familia’s wife and children.

Familia’s wake is scheduled for Wednesday and his funeral is set for Thursday. Donations to the Familia family can be made through Worcester Police Department Credit Union. Checks can be mailed to: The Familia Family Memorial Fund, c/o Worcester Police Federal Credit Union, 805 West Boylston Street, Worcester, MA 01606.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)