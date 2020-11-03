Police: Firefighters battle suspicious blazes on side of I-195

NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating suspicious brush fires on Interstate 195 that closed an exit near New Bedford Tuesday, officials said.

State police and firefighters from New Bedford, Dartmouth and Westport responded to reports of several brush fires on both sides of Route 195 Tuesday afternoon. The fires were 100 to 300 yards off the side of the road, police said.

The right lane at Exit 13 was closed as firefighters battled the blazes. Anyone with information on the fires is asked to contact state police.

Troopers and our Air Wing have been assisting Fire Departments in New Bedford, Dartmouth, and Westport as they battle several suspicious brush fires along Route 195 east and west. The right lane at Exit 13 (Rt 140) is closed. Fires are 100-300 yards off road. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) November 3, 2020

