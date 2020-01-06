Police, firefighters rescue dog who plunged through pond’s ice in Amesbury

AMESBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Amesbury first responders braved frigid waters to rescue a runaway pit bull that fell through the ice at Clark’s Pond Sunday.

The three-year-old dog, named Navia, had run away from a dogsitter and was reported missing. Officer Craig LeSage found Navia in the three-foot deep pond.

“I thought if I was a dog, where would I go? I kind of walked through the woods and saw her frantically trying to get out of the water,” LeSage said. “She was kind of spinning around in circles, flapping at the ice, and so I went out to the dock and called her name and she just locked on me.”

Firefighters arrived and quickly made their way toward the shivering, exhausted dog.

“When my guys made it out to her she just kind of went to them and one of them grabbed onto her and brought her in,” said Deputy Fire Chief James Nolan.

While Navia was pulled out of the pond within 10 minutes of being spotted, she was still in danger of hypothermia. But she was wrapped up in warm blankets and hugs from responders.

“When she got out she kind of laid down and took the hugs and took the pets and was looking around,” LeSage said. “It almost looked like a face of thanks, like ‘Finally you guys caught me. This has been a long day.'”

