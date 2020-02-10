Police: First-grade teacher tried to get ‘eight ball’ of meth delivered to school

(WHDH) — A first-grade teacher was arrested last week after authorities say she tried to buy an “eight ball” of methamphetamine that she arranged to have delivered to an elementary school where she worked.

Valerie Lee Prince, a teacher at Jacksonville Heights Elementary School in Florida, is facing a felony charge of purchasing and possessing methamphetamine, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators conducting a narcotics probe involving a teacher employed with Duval County Public Schools learned that Prince was allegedly soliciting to purchase methamphetamine.

“During this operation, Prince agreed to buy an eight ball of methamphetamine for $85 and originally attempted to have the transaction happen at her school, Jacksonville Heights Elementary, while she was at work,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Prince is said to have bought the methamphetamine from an undercover detective. She was immediately detained for questioning.

The sheriff’s office says Prince admitted to using methamphetamine 10 times within the “last five to six months.”

Prince was booked into the Clay County Jail.

