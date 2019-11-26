Police: Fitchburg man arrested after picking up large shipment of molly from overseas

BARRE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Fitchburg man was arrested Monday after authorities say he attempted to pick up a large package of molly that was shipped from overseas.

Christopher J. Barker, 28, was arraigned Tuesday in East Brookfield District Court on a charge of possession of a class B drug with intent to distribute, according to Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr.

State police detectives assigned to Early’s office were notified by Department of Homeland Security investigators that there was a suspicious package from Slovenia bound for Barre, Massachusetts, authorities said.

The package was intercepted at the JFK International Airport’s mail facility, where Customs and Border Protection officers reportedly found a tan rock-like substance that weighed 506 grams and many blue MDMA pills that weighed 135 grams.

Barker was later taken into custody when detectives executed a controlled delivery at an address in Barre.

An investigation is ongoing.

