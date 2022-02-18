FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - A Fitchburg man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run earlier this week that left a Boylston police officer injured, authorities announced Friday.

Bryan Walker, 39, is facing charges including attempted murder, assault and battery on a police officer causing serious bodily injury, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, cocaine trafficking, leaving the scene of a crash that caused injury, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and speeding, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Walker was taken into custody Friday morning after investigators learned that he was hiding out in apartment on Wilson Avenue in Fitchburg, state police said.

A state police gang unit and local police departments were attempting to execute a search a warrant on Mechanic Street on Wednesday morning when state police say Walker spotted law enforcement officials and took off.

While fleeing the scene, Walker allegedly drove his vehicle into the Boylston police officer, who was on foot at the time.

The officer, whose name has not been released, was taken to UMass Medical Center with serious injuries. They are still undergoing treatment.

Walker was able to evade capture up until his arrest.

It’s not clear when he will be called to court.

An investigation remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)