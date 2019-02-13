Police: Five teens facing charges after beating 13-year-old in Braintree

BRAINTREE, MA (WHDH) - Five teenagers are facing charges after police say they beat a 13-year-old in Braintree.

The teens range in age from 13 to 15, and they’re from Stoughton, Newton, and Braintree.

Video of the incident, which happened last month, surfaced on Snapchat.

“I was shocked because we are talking about my baby,” said the boy’s mother, Murielle Tushiminina.

said she let her son just walk outside to say hello to two of his friends, but when her son came back inside, she could see he was hurt.

“He had swelling cheeks, and he had a bruise in his head,” Tushiminina said.

She believes it was racially motivated.

Tushiminina says her son had received racially charged messages from the other teens.

“There were several messages from different numbers sending threats and racial slurs,” she said.

Braintree police say their investigation shows the fight was driven by a relationship issue.

Tushiminina says her son is doing OK, but she would have liked to have heard from the parents of the kids who have been charged.

“I’d want their parents to ask at least how my son is doing, but nobody came forward,” Tushiminina said.

