Police: Fla. man ejected from SUV after striking car, construction barriers in NH

A Florida man was ejected from his SUV Monday after striking a car before slamming into construction barriers and rolling over in Londonderry, New Hampshire, police say.

Police responding to the area of Interstate 93 northbound, north of exit 4 in the construction zone, about 7:33 p.m. for reports of a motor vehicle rollover found a male subject lying in the roadway with significant injuries to the head and upper extremities, according to New Hampshire State Police.

The driver of the vehicle, Phillip Todisco, 60, of Pensacola, Fla., was treated at the scene and then transported to a local hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Approximately 30 feet away from Todisco, a Red 2019 Kia Sorrento SUV that sustained heavy damage to all sides was located against a traffic barrier, facing southbound in the northbound lane, and it was determined to belong to Todisco.

An investigation revealed that Todisco was traveling northbound in the Kia Sorrento SUV at a high rate of speed when he struck the rear of a small passenger sedan that was traveling in the right lane, police say.

The sedan was identified as a Black 2017 Toyota Corolla operated by Christopher Lampman, 21, of Manchester.

After the initial impact, the SUV’s direction altered left towards an assortment of large orange construction barriers before traveling through the barriers and starting to skid.

The SUV then struck the concrete traffic barrier at a high rate of speed before rolling over several times and coming to rest against a traffic barrier, police say.

It was determined that Todisco was not wearing a seatbelt. An initial investigation suggested that during the rollover event, Todisco was ejected out of the vehicle’s panoramic moonroof and onto the pavement.

The accident remains under investigation.

