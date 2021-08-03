(MIAMI) — Flight attendants used duct tape to keep a belligerent passenger in his seat after he allegedly punched one of them in the face and groped the breasts of two others on a flight from Philadelphia to Miami on Saturday.

Maxwell Berry, 22, of Norwalk, Ohio, had finished two alcoholic beverages on the Frontier Airlines flight and proceeded to order a third before brushing his empty cup against the backside of one of the flight attendants, according to a police report obtained by WPLG.

The flight attendant reportedly told Berry, “Don’t touch me.”

Berry then allegedly spilled his new drink on his shirt and went to the bathroom.

He returned shirtless and the flight attendant helped him get a shirt out of his carry-on bag, the report read.

Berry walked around for about 15 minutes and became friendly with a second flight attendant before groping her breasts, the report continued.

This flight attendant also reportedly told him not to touch her and said he needed to sit down.

Berry went on to put his arms around both flight attendants and groped their breasts again, according to the report.

Another flight attendant on board took watch of Berry and reportedly told him to calm down and remain seated.

Berry allegedly punched this flight attendant in the face, prompting a fight.

He was restrained by flight attendants and nearby passengers before being taped down to his seat and tied with a seatbelt extender for the remainder of the flight, the report read.

Berry is facing three counts of battery.

