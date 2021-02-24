Police: Florida woman reported missing in Boston found safe

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Florida woman who was reported missing in Boston has been found safe, police said.

Keyla House, 33, was believed to have been traveling to the Boston area last Friday when she went missing, according to Boston police.

She has been found safe and sound, police said.

The Boston Police Department says they are “especially thankful and grateful to all who assisted in the search.”

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)