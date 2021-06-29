HUDSON, MASS. (WHDH) - Officers followed a fluid trail to find a car that slammed into a pole in Hudson, New Hampshire late Friday night, resulting in the arrest of an impaired driver, authorities said.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash on Bond Street around 11 p.m. learned that a 2021 Toyota Camry had crashed into a utility pole before the operator drove away, according to Hudson police.

Officers followed the fluid trail from the car and found it parked in a garage down the street, police said.

The vehicle’s owner, 45-year-old Denise Anderson, of Hudson, was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated and conduct after an accident, police added.

Anderson was released on personal recognizance pending an arraignment in Nashua District Court.

