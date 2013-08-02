Police follow ‘substantial leads’ in Brown attack

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Providence police are following "substantial leads" in a weekend assault that left a Brown University basketball player in the hospital with severe head injuries.

Deputy Chief Thomas Oates says police are continuing their investigation into the attack early Sunday morning on 21-year-old Joseph Sharkey of Norwood, Mass.

No arrests have been made.

A spokesman for Rhode Island Hospital said Wednesday that Sharkey remains in critical condition.

Police say a man came up to Sharkey and hit him in the head while he was talking to a group of women around Thayer and George streets on the East Side. Authorities say some kind of altercation took place shortly before the attack.

Sharkey is a sophomore guard. He played high school basketball at Northfield Mount Hermon.