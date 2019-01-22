Police follow surveillance recordings, tips to help locate missing Boston woman

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police followed a trail of clues from Boston to Charlestown using surveillance cameras at local businesses and T stations and dozens of tips to locate a woman who had been missing since leaving a Faneuil Hall bar on Saturday.

Olivia Ambrose was found at an apartment complex in Charlestown on Tuesday afternoon.

Here is a timeline of Saturday night/Sunday morning, according to Boston police.

11:04 p.m.: Olivia Ambrose is seen leaving Hennessy’s bar with a man that police later determined was not connected to her disappearance.

11:42 p.m.: Two unknown males are observed inviting Ambrose to walk with them in the area of Congress and State streets, according to police, and one of the males appears to walk ahead while the second male places his arm around Ambrose and directs her towards the State Street MBTA Station.

12:01 a.m.: Police say additional video shows Ambrose being accompanied by that same male, still with his arm around her, exiting the Bunker Hill Community MBTA Station in Charlestown. The other male party is no longer observed in any surveillance video moving forward.

12:13 a.m.: Ambrose and the suspect are observed again in the area of Green Street walking together towards Bartlett Street, according to police. A short time later, phone records indicate Ambrose’s phone was in the general area of the Bunker Hill Housing Development.

