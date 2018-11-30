ST. ALBANS, Vt. (AP) — Police in Vermont say a man accused of breaking into dozens of cars left footprints in the snow that led officers to his location.

According to officers, a man dressed in all black was seen trying to break into parked cars in St. Albans. MyNBC5 reports responding police were able to back-track the suspect’s route for over a mile — leading them directly to the 26-year-old suspect’s apartment.

The man was arrested early Wednesday and charged with 33 counts of larceny, attempted larceny and unlawful trespass. He is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 31.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact police.

