HYANNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - A former Hyannis Chick-fil-A employee allegedly tried robbing the restaurant with a knife Thursday night.

Barnstable police received a report that a white man in his 20s with a gray sweatshirt wrapped around his head approached the drive-up window on foot and demanded money while brandishing a knife around 9:40 p.m., according to authorities.

Employees allegedly refused to give the suspect money and he then fled on foot on Route 132.

Officers responding to the scene found a man, later identified as 20-year-old Cole Reissner of Sandwich, who matched the employees’ description walking north on Route 132.

Reissner was allegedly found in possession of a folding knife and a gray sweater inside his backpack.

After being identified by witnesses as a former employee of the restaurant, Reissner was placed under arrest and charged with attempting to commit a crime to wit armed robbery while masked, police said.

He is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

