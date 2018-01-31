Police: Former manager attempts to rob pizzeria in Barre

BARRE, Mass. (WHDH) — Employees at a pizzeria in Barre managed to stop an alleged robbery attempt by a former manager.

The incident happened at Northeast Pizza in Barre. Trevor Kosla said the masked suspect came in and demanded money.

“He jumped over the counter and had the gun pointed at my friend’s head while choking him against the wall,” said Kosla.

Surveillance video showed the employees wrestle the suspect, who was seen waving his gun around in the air. The suspect eventually managed to get away but employees tackled him while he was running through the lobby.

Kosla said the suspect addressed him by name and when he looked at him, Kosla realized the suspect was his former manager.

“He kept yelling at me to stop, that it was a joke. I said, I don’t care who you are, this is not a joke,” said Kosla. He said his former manager kept fighting with him until police arrived and arrested him.

The suspect was charged with armed robbery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace.

