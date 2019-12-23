NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A former employee at an auto body shop in Nashua, New Hampshire damaged a vehicle Friday afternoon, police said.

Officers responding to a report of a disorderly man at Broadside Collision on East Otterson Street around 3 p.m. learned that 34-year-old Mark Espinola, of Lowell, had damaged a vehicle at the business, according to police.

The damage resulted in a loss of about $1,500.

Espinola was released on $200 cash bail and is scheduled to be arraigned at Hillsborough County Superior Court — South on Jan. 2.

